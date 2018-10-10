Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for help identifying a woman who may have information about a shooting in the city’s Fineview section last month.

Police believe the woman was pregnant at the time.

They say she witnessed gunfire on Belleau Drive back on Sept. 22.

A man was shot multiple times. He’s now recovering.

“A pregnant female got between them and tried to break them up. We’re trying to identify this pregnant woman, and any other witnesses,” said Pittsburgh Police Det. James McGee. “The actor is a black male, with long dreads, wearing a camouflage coat, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.”

The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.