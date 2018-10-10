Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State authorities say low interest federal loans are being made available to some western Pennsylvania residents whose property was damaged during a storm last month.

The governor’s office says the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved a request for a disaster declaration for Westmoreland County after Sept. 9 flooding.

Homeowners, renters and businesses in the county and in neighboring Allegheny, Armstrong, Cambria, Fayette, Indiana, Somerset and Washington counties may be eligible for low-interest disaster loans through the association’s disaster loan programs.

Low-interest loans of up to $200,000 are available for repair or replacement of damaged or destroyed real estate and loans of up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property. Businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million to restore damaged or destroyed buildings, inventory, equipment and assets.

