Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A former Bethel Park councilman is reportedly in trouble with the law again.

Sources tell KDKA that Brandon Colella is facing new DUI charges.

It’s the latest in a string of issues for Colella.

He was arrested in August and accused of selling Adderall.

Colella is also facing charges for allegedly taking $7,500 from a woman in Jefferson Hills for contracting work that he never completed.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.