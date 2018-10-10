Filed Under:Allehgeny County, Bethel Park, Brandon Colella, DUI, Local TV

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A former Bethel Park councilman is reportedly in trouble with the law again.

Sources tell KDKA that Brandon Colella is facing new DUI charges.

(Source: Allegheny County)

It’s the latest in a string of issues for Colella.

He was arrested in August and accused of selling Adderall.

Colella is also facing charges for allegedly taking $7,500 from a woman in Jefferson Hills for contracting work that he never completed.

