BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A former Bethel Park councilman is reportedly in trouble with the law again.
Sources tell KDKA that Brandon Colella is facing new DUI charges.
It’s the latest in a string of issues for Colella.
He was arrested in August and accused of selling Adderall.
Colella is also facing charges for allegedly taking $7,500 from a woman in Jefferson Hills for contracting work that he never completed.
