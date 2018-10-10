  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bethlehem, Edwin Rivera Sr.

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a Pennsylvania man punched an officer in the face during an argument with his son over video games.

Edwin Rivera Sr. is facing multiple charges including assault and resisting arrest.

Authorities say they were called to Rivera’s Bethlehem home on Friday night for a report of a disturbance involving a father and son. The 51-year-old Rivera allegedly threatened to fight his son because the younger man wanted his friends to come over to play video games.

Authorities say Rivera moved to go around an officer. When the officer tried to stop him, Rivera allegedly punched the officer twice in the face.

Rivera continued to struggle with the officer before he was taken to the ground and into custody.

It wasn’t known Wednesday if Rivera has retained an attorney.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s