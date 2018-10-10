Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A family was evacuated from their home after a building partially collapsed in McKeesport on Wednesday night.

The collapse happened at the old school building in the 2800 block of Bowman Avenue.

Almost an entire wall fell, and bricks and cinder blocks tumbled into the street. The falling debris damaged some parked vehicles.

The couple living in the house next door was evacuated.

Police have blocked off the streets in that area as a safety measure, including Highland Street, which is behind the building.

