PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NFL has fined Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin for his public criticism of the game officials after last Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Tomlin has been fined $25,000, NFL.com reports.

It all stems from his post-game comments on Sunday.

Tomlin has been reserved about saying anything publicly since he is on the competition committee, but after the game, in which TJ Watt was flagged for roughing the passer, Tomlin ripped the officials.

“Some of the other stuff, man, is a joke. We’ve got to get better as a National Football League,” he said. “These penalties are costing people games and jobs. We’ve got to get them correct.”

The subject of roughing the passer has become a popular and controversial topic in the NFL.

At his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Tomlin offered this comment:

“I’ll say this, I said what I said after the game, I meant it, but I have no further comment. I’m choosing to move on and focus on this week’s challenge.”

The game featured 14 penalty flags.

The Steelers are not commenting on the fine.