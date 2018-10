Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARNEGIE (KDKA) – A multi-vehicle crash reduced the inbound side of the Parkway West to one lane Wednesday morning.

According to state police, the crash happened near the Carnegie exit around 7 a.m.

The crash was cleared just before 8 a.m.

It’s unclear what led to the crash and if anyone is injured.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details