PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pitt Panthers senior linebacker Quintin Wirginis will miss the rest of the season after injuring his knee during practice.

Coach Pat Narduzzi said Wirginis was hurt in a non-contact drill Tuesday.

quintin wirginis 1029566574 Pitts Quintin Wirginis Out For Season Due To Knee Injury

(Photo Credit: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The loss is significant for the Panthers (3-3), who travel to No. 5 Notre Dame (6-0) this weekend. Wirginis leads the Panthers in tackles (41), tackles for loss (7.0) and sacks (3) and is tied for the lead in forced fumbles (2). Wirginis racked up eight tackles, a sack and a forced fumble that was returned for a touchdown by teammate Dane Jackson.

“Our entire team is certainly heartbroken for Quintin,” Narduzzi said in a statement. “He was having an absolutely outstanding senior season, on and off the field, and we are very sorry it ended prematurely due to injury.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

