Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GIBSONIA (KDKA) – A tractor-trailer fire along the Pennsylvania Turnpike is having an impact on the morning commute.

According to officials, the truck caught fire around 5 a.m. between the Allegheny Valley and Butler Valley exits.

As of 7 a.m., only a single lane of eastbound traffic was getting by in the area.

UPDATE: Fire is OUT–Tractor trailer has been moved to the shoulder. Watch for delays within the area. PA Tpk EB between Butley Valley and Allegheny Valley. We have a @KDKA crew on their way to the scene to see how much this is impacting traffic. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/3yh7Y6k2m8 — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) October 10, 2018

The tractor-trailer was hauling potatoes and it is unclear what caused the fire.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details