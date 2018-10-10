  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pennsylvania Turnpike

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GIBSONIA (KDKA) – A tractor-trailer fire along the Pennsylvania Turnpike is having an impact on the morning commute.

According to officials, the truck caught fire around 5 a.m. between the Allegheny Valley and Butler Valley exits.

As of 7 a.m., only a single lane of eastbound traffic was getting by in the area.

The tractor-trailer was hauling potatoes and it is unclear what caused the fire.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s