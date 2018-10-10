  • KDKA TVOn Air

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – A medical service organization will provide free joint replacements at West Virginia University Medicine later this year.

Participating patients will receive free of charge all treatment, including surgery, hospitalization and pre- and post-operative care.

The program is provided by Operation Walk USA. Surgeries will be performed Dec. 6 at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The organization has provided help to more than 700 patients.

For more information, contact WVU Medicine orthopedic nurse clinician Cynthia Drummond at (304)-598-6720 or visit the WVU medicine website.

