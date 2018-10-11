Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL to show off a delicious empanada recipe to go along with a refreshing margarita!

Corn Empanadas and a Plataversary Margarita!

4 C. Roasted Corn Kernels

1 ½ C. Green Chiles, diced

1 C. Scallion, sliced into thin rings

1 Tbs. Cumin

1 tsp. Coriander, ground

1 C. Cilantro, chopped

½ Tbs. Kosher Salt

1 tsp Black Pepper

6 C. Monterrey Jack Cheese

12 ea. Empanada Disc

Empanada Corn Filling

Water, as needed for dough sticking

1. Mix corn, chilies, scallion, spices, and cheese together. RESERVE.

2. Lay out empanada discs keeping them on their plastic sheets.

3. Place 2 Tbs. fillings on each one.

4. Using index finger, rub water along the edge of the disc.

5. Fold dough over in half to make a semi-circle.

6. Starting with one end, pinch the dough to stick the entire semi-circle.

7. Using a fork, press the edge to seal.

8. Store empanadas on their plastic sleeves in a half hotel pan.

9. When ready, heat oil to 350 degrees.

10. Fry empanadas until they float and are crispy.

Plataversary Margarita

2 oz. Tres Generaciones Plata

3/4 oz. Grand Marnier

1 1/2 oz. Lime juice, fresh squeezed

1 1/2 oz. Orange juice, fresh squeezed

Lime wedge for garnish

1. Measure all ingredients into a Mad Mex pint glass. Top with ice.

2. Shake vigorously. Strain into iced pint glass. Add lime wedge.