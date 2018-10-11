  • KDKA TVOn Air

Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL to show off a delicious empanada recipe to go along with a refreshing margarita!

Corn Empanadas and a Plataversary Margarita!

  • 4 C. Roasted Corn Kernels
  • 1 ½ C. Green Chiles, diced
  • 1 C. Scallion, sliced into thin rings
  • 1 Tbs. Cumin
  • 1 tsp. Coriander, ground
  • 1 C. Cilantro, chopped
  • ½ Tbs. Kosher Salt
  • 1 tsp Black Pepper
  • 6 C. Monterrey Jack Cheese
  • 12 ea. Empanada Disc
  • Empanada Corn Filling
  • Water, as needed for dough sticking

1. Mix corn, chilies, scallion, spices, and cheese together. RESERVE.
2. Lay out empanada discs keeping them on their plastic sheets.
3. Place 2 Tbs. fillings on each one.
4. Using index finger, rub water along the edge of the disc.
5. Fold dough over in half to make a semi-circle.
6. Starting with one end, pinch the dough to stick the entire semi-circle.
7. Using a fork, press the edge to seal.
8. Store empanadas on their plastic sleeves in a half hotel pan.
9. When ready, heat oil to 350 degrees.
10. Fry empanadas until they float and are crispy.

Plataversary Margarita

  • 2 oz. Tres Generaciones Plata
  • 3/4 oz. Grand Marnier
  • 1 1/2 oz. Lime juice, fresh squeezed
  • 1 1/2 oz. Orange juice, fresh squeezed
  • Lime wedge for garnish

1. Measure all ingredients into a Mad Mex pint glass. Top with ice.
2. Shake vigorously. Strain into iced pint glass. Add lime wedge.

