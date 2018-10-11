  • KDKA TVOn Air

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s “open-minded” about stop-and-frisk policing.

He made the comment as he met with rapper and producer Kanye West at the White House.

Trump earlier this week called on Chicago to adopt the strategy, in which large numbers of people are temporarily detained, questioned and sometimes searched for drugs and weapons.

Rapper Kanye West , left, shows a picture of a plane on a phone to U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras – Pool/Getty Images)

Trump had said that “stop-and-frisk works.”

But West, who’s from Chicago, tells Trump that this strategy is detrimental. Here’s what West said: “We feel stop-and-frisk does not help relationships in the city.”

Trump says he’d been willing to “look at it,” and says, “They have to do something.”

Stop-and-frisk was used extensively in New York City until it was deemed unconstitutional because of its impact on minority residents. Chicago reached an agreement with the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois in 2015 to curb the practice.

In a nearly 10-minute long speech in the Oval Office, West says he was pressured not to wear his red “Make America Great Again.” West also says that many people believe that if someone’s black, then that person has to be a Democrat.

