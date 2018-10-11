  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
By Jon Delano
Filed Under:Jon Delano, Local TV, University Of Pittsburgh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — College debt plagues America.

Over 44 million Americans owe $1.5 trillion in student loans.

University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Patrick Gallagher has a unique idea to help some Pitt students.

He calls it Panthers Forward.

panther forward New Program At Pitt Encourages Students to Pay It Forward In Exchange For Debt Forgiveness

Photo Credit: KDKA

“We have a pool of funding that we will award to students on a competitive basis,” Gallagher told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Thursday.

“And then instead of a loan with a legal obligation to repay, they make a promise to pay it forward and to recontribute back into that fund so other students can have the same benefit.”

One hundred fifty seniors in the class of 2019 will get up to $5,000 in federal loan forgiveness in exchange for a non-binding promise to make contributions into that fund later in life so future seniors can enjoy the same benefit.

“I think it’s a really good idea,” says Samantha Walter, a Pitt junior.

“I think it makes a lot of sense,” notes Jordan Parks, a Pitt senior.

I think it’s an awesome idea,” adds Emefa Akwayena, A Pitt junior.

Students like the concept, as does Gallagher.

“There’s no banks in the middle, there’s no institution in the middle, there’s no interest rates, there’s no credit risk,” says Gallagher.

Recent alumnus Pat O’donnell is working with Pitt to set up the program.

“Students who graduate from universities are forced to make life-changing decisions based on their financial situations,” says O’Donnell.

“This is a program that I think gives us a chance to take a step back.”

Everybody likes the idea of the University of Pittsburgh paying off up to $5,000 in federal loan debt for 150 students.

But the real question is, will these students pay it forward in the future?

Selecting which senior gets the money is critical, and a key criterion is involvement in and commitment to Pitt.

“If someone is doing like a lot of extracurricular activities, they are probably going to be more involved with Pitt, and they’re going to be more inclined to donate back in the future,” says Parks.

Gallagher is not worried about the payback.

“We think a lot of people will pay it forward because they want to. They see the value of supporting students who were just like them.”

Seniors have until the end of October to apply for the loan forgiveness program.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s