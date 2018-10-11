Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in custody and accused of assaulting a Pittsburgh Police Officer and stealing his Taser.

It followed a confrontation on Thursday on the Hot Metal Bridge.

The suspect, Aaron Leone, and the officer were taken to Mercy Hospital with injuries. Leone was released from the hospital a short time later and hauled off to the Allegheny County Jail.

Leone, who was taken in a wheelchair to jail, suffered some dog bites when a K9 officer took him down.

The incident occurred when an officer approached Leone, who was harassing a woman on the bridge. Police say Leone sucker-punched the cop and took away his Taser before attempting to Tase the officer. He failed and ran off.

Police chased Leone to the nearby Hofbrauhaus, where the K9 halted the suspect.

Leone is being charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disarming a law enforcement officer and robbery. He is also the suspect in an arson.

The officer suffered a head injury and lacerations on his palms and knees. He was being treated at Mercy, but it is unknown if he will be admitted to the hospital.