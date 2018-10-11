Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – A WPIAL hearing on reports of racial slurs during a high school soccer match has not calmed tensions between two local school districts.

Now, the Penn Hills superintendent is raising concerns about armed security officers who have been accompanying visiting teams from Connellsville.

The superintendent sent a letter to the WPIAL saying that when Connellsville teams show up to play in Penn Hills, they bring along armed security guards.

The armed guards are said to escort the Connellsville players from the restroom and locker rooms and to and from their buses.

Although Penn Hills officials say they have found no policy that prohibits Connellsville from traveling with armed security, they are once again asking the executive director of the WPIAL to look into the matter and discourage this practice.

A few weeks ago, The WPIAL hearing board said it “was unable to determine with certainty” if racial slurs were or were not directed at Penn Hills players

However, they did find the allegations from Penn Hills were “reasonably credible” and “believes it is likely that at least some racial slurs or racially-insensitive comments were directed to a Penn Hills player or players.”

WPIAL is requiring the Connellsville School District to take part in racial sensitivity training, something the WPIAL says district officials had already volunteered to do after the accusations.

Neither superintendent from Connellsville nor Penn Hills would appear on camera, but both sent statements saying they approve the WPIAL findings.