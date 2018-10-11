Filed Under:Burglary Suspect, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a series of Downtown office thefts.

Photo Courtesy Of The City Of Pittsburgh

The burglars hit five offices Downtown in September. In each case, it appears the suspects pried open a locked exterior door to gain access.

In addition, Findlay Township Police believe the same suspects burglarized an office building there, on Sept. 28.

If anyone has information about the two men, they are asked to call 412-255-2827.

