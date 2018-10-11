  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Greenfield man is facing charges after police say he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend and her daughter earlier this week.

UPMC Magee is where the woman was taken for treatment. When police found her, she was lying in front of her yard holding her stomach.

Police said the woman told them her boyfriend, Devon Johnson, kicked and punched her several times in the stomach and also punched her in the face.

devon johnson Pregnant Woman Attacked By Boyfriend For Refusing Abortion

Photo Credit: KDKA

The incident allegedly happened at a home on Kaercher Street in Greenfield.

Police said Johnson first hit the woman’s daughter in the face and choked her over an argument about doing the dishes. That child is reportedly OK and did not go to the hospital for treatment.

When police interviewed the pregnant woman, they said she told them she is 10 weeks along in her pregnancy and Johnson insisted she get an abortion. He also allegedly threatened to take care of the unborn child himself.

greenfield house Pregnant Woman Attacked By Boyfriend For Refusing Abortion

Photo Credit: KDKA

According to police, when she told Johnson she was keeping the baby, he began attacking her.

Johnson was arrested at the scene and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He is facing multiple criminal charges, including aggravated assault of an unborn child.

As of Thursday night, the woman was in stable condition. Doctors were still evaluating the condition of the child.

