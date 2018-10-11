Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown says the two lawsuits filed against him in Florida contain “false claims.”

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Brown issued the following statement:

“It has now been made public that two lawsuits containing false claims have been filed against me. The facts will soon come out that prove my innocence. My focus will remain on football and I will not let the cases serve as a distraction.”

Brown is facing two separate lawsuits in Florida stemming from an incident in April.

According to court documents, Brown is accused of throwing furniture from the 14th story balcony of an apartment building, which nearly hit a 22-month-old child.

A lawsuit filed by the victim contends two very large vases, an ottoman and other pieces of furniture landed just feet away from the child and his grandfather.

It goes on to say surveillance video clearly shows objects falling from the balcony and nearly striking the two people on the ground.

Brown was said to be “extremely agitated, acting aggressively, and yelling at security personnel” when police arrived.

Meanwhile, a second lawsuit has been filed by the landlord over damage to the unit and furniture.

That lawsuit contends Brown breached the lease agreement by “destroying, damaging defacing the premises, as well as furnishings and appliances” belonging to the plaintiff.

The damages were estimated to be about $100,000.