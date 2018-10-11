Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Antonio Brown is responding to lawsuits claiming that in April he threw furniture off his high-rise balcony in Florida, causing thousands in damage and almost hitting a small child.

According court documents filed by Brown’s attorney, two lawsuits that came to light earlier this week are “a blatant shakedown attempt” and contain “merit-less and a flagrant misrepresentation of the situation that occurred.”

Earlier this year when he was separated from his girlfriend, Brown was living at the Mansions at Acqualina, a luxury furnished $35K a month home on the 14th floor overlooking the ocean near Miami.

On April 24, there was a dispute with building security over $80,000 and a gun Brown says were stolen from his place. The police report and lawsuits indicate that Brown got agitated and threw items off his balcony, nearly missing a toddler and his grandfather walking near the swimming pool below. The landlord also claims Brown did significant damage to the unit.

As Brown practiced with teammates Thursday in preparation for an AFC Central showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, his attorney filed a response in court, saying that the suit is “a blatant shakedown attempt” and nothing more than “a shameful attempt by a struggling real estate developer to exploit his minor child for the purpose of a baseless and false claim against a well-known and respected individual.”

The response also says that someone other than brown threw the items off the balcony.

Earlier Thursday, Brown issued a statement quoted on Twitter by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, stating:

“It has now been made public that two lawsuits containing false claims have been filed against me. The facts will soon come out that prove my innocence. My focus will remain on football and I will not let the cases serve as a distraction.”

