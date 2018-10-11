Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (KDKA/AP) – Warm weather has delayed the changing colors of the trees in West Virginia, with the best locations to see fall foliage in the higher elevations in the eastern part of the state.

The state Tourism Office and Division of Forestry said Wednesday that color ranges from 50 to 70 percent peak in the higher elevations of Grant, Tucker, Pendleton, Randolph and Pocahontas counties.

The agencies said in a news release that some yellow is beginning to show along West Virginia Route 2 in the Northern Panhandle, while the north-central hillsides are showing some red and yellow.

Fall foliage updates and featured country road trips are available online.

Meanwhile, this could be one of the best foliage seasons ever recorded in Pennsylvania.

Leaves are being reported to just now be changing color for most of Pennsylvania. The exceptions are counties north of Interstate 80 in the middle and eastern side of the state. Leaf watchers are reporting that north of I-80 in center and eastern parts of state will see their peak color within the week.

You may not realize this, but Pennsylvania is one of the best places in the world for foliage gazing.

Home to one of the few deciduous forests in the world that displays a full range of fall leaf colors, the views are all the more spectacular when you realize the leaf viewing season lasts about a month in Pennsylvania.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)