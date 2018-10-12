Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Oct. 9, 2018, the Magee Womens Research Institute awarded a million dollar prize to a group of researchers focused on women’s health issues. Researchers from around the world had applied for the Magee prize. In the end, the award went to researchers from MWRI, who are working on eradicating heart defects in babies.

On hand to present the million dollar prize was “60 Minutes” correspondent Lara Logan.

She is a survivor of sexual assault and breast cancer. She spoke to the crowd about her ordeal and being a fighter and champion for others with similar stories.

“I’m good. I won’t pretend that it’s easy, some days are harder than others,” says Logan.

In February of 2011, while covering the fall of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, Logan was surrounded by an angry mob and sexually assaulted.

“Because someone took a lot from you, doesn’t mean they get all of you. It’s a powerful place to be if you can get there, because you are not a victim if you decide how much they get,” Logan says.

During her interview with KDKA, Logan touched on the firings of former CBS Chairman Les Moonves and Jeff Fager, her former boss at “60 Minutes.”

“I was shocked, and I was also sad, and I didn’t get a free ride and it hasn’t been easy for me. Jeff Fager was a tough boss, but always made your stories better. I also think about the women who have been the victims,” she said.

While still a correspondent for CBS News, Logan spends most of her time in Texas where she is raising her children with her husband.

“Between my kids and keeping the house together and keeping my work and supporting my family, I don’t have time to think of much else,” she says.

Though, Logan says, she is always looking for a way to get back to Afghanistan to continue covering stories overseas.