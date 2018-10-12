Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here! Also, check out our Games of the Week here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:

Academy Park 35, Chester 22

Aliquippa 55, South Park 7

Athens 24, Midd-West 19

Austintown Fitch, Ohio 47, Erie McDowell 22

Avon Grove 20, Bishop Shanahan 0

Avonworth 28, East Allegheny 14

Bangor 45, Salisbury 10

Beaver Area 47, Quaker Valley 14

Beaver Falls 48, Waynesburg Central 10

GAME OF THE WEEK: Belle Vernon 28, West Mifflin 12

Bellwood-Antis 42, Mount Union 0

Berks Catholic 41, Schuylkill Valley 7

Berwick 61, Crestwood 13

STEELERS PICK OF THE WEEK: Bethel Park 28, Baldwin 7

Bethlehem Catholic 28, Easton 7

Bethlehem Freedom 32, Emmaus 31, OT

Bethlehem Liberty 32, Allentown Central Catholic 14

Blackhawk 50, Indiana 7

Blacklick Valley 21, Windber 20

Bloomsburg 35, Hughesville 20

Boiling Springs 26, Camp Hill 21

Bonner-Prendergast 21, Archbishop Carroll 20

Bradford 34, Clarion 14

Brentwood 34, Carlynton 21

Brockway 48, Punxsutawney 12

Brookville 57, Kane Area 38

California 55, Bentworth 21

Cambria Heights 28, Central Cambria 20

Canon-McMillan 34, Norwin 12

Canton 26, Wellsboro 16

Carmichaels 16, Union Area 14

Cedar Cliff 56, Mechanicsburg 7

Central Bucks East 23, Central Bucks South 18

Central Columbia 49, Warrior Run 0

Central Dauphin East 28, Carlisle 9

Central Valley 52, Hopewell 7

Central York 44, Northeastern 7

Charleroi 46, McGuffey 33

Chartiers-Houston 14, Avella 7

Chestnut Ridge 28, Bishop McCort 7

Clairton 33, West Greene 14

Claysburg-Kimmel 13, Northern Bedford 10

Clearfield 42, Bald Eagle Area 7

Coatesville 56, West Chester East 7

Cocalico 55, Garden Spot 21

Cochranton 8, Cambridge Springs 7

Columbia 26, Octorara 21

Conemaugh Township 63, North Star 8

Conestoga 21, Harriton 0

Conneaut, Ohio 49, Northwestern 0

Conrad Weiser 49, Reading 23

Conwell Egan 21, Philadelphia West Catholic 13

Cumberland Valley 24, Altoona 21

Dallastown Area 63, Spring Grove 24

Daniel Boone 38, Muhlenberg 21

Danville 47, Shamokin 14

Delaware Valley 41, Williamsport 0

Delone 57, Fairfield 3

Derry 63, Yough 20

Donegal 35, Annville-Cleona 14

Downingtown West 28, Downingtown East 7

Dubois 27, Meadville 12

ELCO 34, Pequea Valley 0

East Pennsboro 21, Steelton-Highspire 20

East Stroudsburg South 53, Allentown Dieruff 18

Edison 12, Fels 6

Elizabeth Forward 55, Mount Pleasant 13

Elizabethtown 52, Penn Manor 17

Elk County Catholic 46, Sheffield 6

Elwood City Riverside 21, Ellwood City 7

Episcopal Academy 35, Springside Chestnut Hill 26

Erie Cathedral Prep 49, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 13

Exeter 54, Twin Valley 0

Fairview 48, Titusville 21

Farrell 54, Reynolds 8

Forest Hills 36, Bishop Guilfoyle 10

Franklin Regional 42, Connellsville 9

Frazier 20, Brownsville 0

Freeport 48, Burrell 3

Garnet Valley 29, Radnor 28, OT

Gateway 49, Albert Gallatin 0

General McLane 63, Franklin 20

Gettysburg 41, York Suburban 0

Gratz 34, Bartram 28

Greater Latrobe 28, Plum 6

Greensburg Salem 35, Ringgold 0

Greenville 40, Lakeview 13

Grove City 46, Conneaut Area 14

Halifax 13, Juniata 6

Hamburg 24, Fleetwood 21

Harbor Creek 27, North East 20

Harrisburg 28, Chambersburg 13

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 38, Hershey 3

Harry S. Truman 42, Abington 27

Hatboro-Horsham 7, Cheltenham 6

Haverford 40, Strath Haven 20

Hazleton Area 38, Scranton 14

Hempfield 37, Lancaster McCaskey 6

Hollidaysburg 28, Tyrone 13

Homer-Center 41, Blairsville 6

Honesdale 49, Montrose 13

Huntingdon 60, Philipsburg-Osceola 7

Imani Christian Academy 46, Leechburg 10

Iroquois 62, Seneca 33

James Buchanan 42, Parkside, D.C. 14

Jeannette 40, Greensburg Central Catholic 14

Jersey Shore 25, Lewisburg 17

Jim Thorpe 30, Pottsville 16

Juniata Valley 21, Moshannon Valley 6

Kennett 37, West Chester Henderson 0

Kensington 47, Morrisville 12

Keystone Oaks 50, Deer Lakes 0

Knoch 24, New Castle 21

Lackawanna Trail 35, Hanover Area 6

Lake-Lehman 50, Wilkes-Barre GAR 22

Lakeland 30, Nanticoke Area 0

Lancaster Catholic 52, Northern Lebanon 7

Laurel 36, Cornell 34

Lebanon 30, Ephrata 24

Ligonier Valley 49, Northern Cambria 6

Line Mountain 22, Pine Grove 20

Littlestown 45, Biglerville 17

Loyalsock 30, Milton 7

Mahanoy Area 35, Panther Valley 0

Malvern Prep 51, Penn Charter 17

Manheim Central 48, Conestoga Valley 7

Manheim Township 16, Cedar Crest 10, OT

Maplewood 30, Eisenhower 8

Marian Catholic 39, Shenandoah Valley 7

Marion Center 29, Penns Manor 20

Mars 49, Fox Chapel 14

Massillon Washington, Ohio 101, Sun Valley 6

McKeesport 66, Kiski Area 6

Mercyhurst Prep 53, Girard 8

Mifflin County 29, Dover 25

Milton Hershey 28, Palmyra 14

Monessen 42, Mapletown 0

Moniteau 26, St. Marys 6

Montour 37, Ambridge 7

Montoursville 35, Mifflinburg 21

Mount Carmel 55, South Williamsport 13

Muncy 50, Columbia-Montour 6

Nazareth Area 28, Whitehall 7

New Brighton 26, Western Beaver 0

New Hope-Solebury 34, Springfield Montco 21

North Allegheny 49, Hempfield Area 27

North Hills 20, Armstrong 9

North Penn 20, Central Bucks West 6

North Penn-Mansfield 38, Towanda 6

North Pocono 42, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 0

North Schuylkill 51, Blue Mountain 21

Northampton 62, Allentown Allen 7

Northwest Area 35, Wyalusing 8

Northwestern Lehigh 49, Saucon Valley 28

Notre Dame-Green Pond 49, Catasauqua 0

Oil City 56, Fort Leboeuf 16

Old Forge 38, Riverside 0

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 53, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Oxford 34, Great Valley 32

Palisades 54, Northern Lehigh 14

Palumbo 28, Dobbins/Randolph 12

Parkland 24, Stroudsburg 0

Penn Cambria 25, Somerset 0

Penn Hills 52, Shaler 7

Penn Wood 48, Glen Mills 16

Penn-Trafford 42, Trinity 6

Pennridge 48, William Tennent 14

Penns Valley 42, Bishop Carroll 14

Pennsbury 22, Council Rock South 19

Perkiomen Valley 42, Boyertown 21

Peters Township 41, Chartiers Valley 24

Philadelphia Northeast 34, Philadelphia Central 0

Phoenixville 49, Upper Perkiomen 0

Pine-Richland 42, Mount Lebanon 24

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 45, Butler 10

Pittsburgh North Catholic 70, Uniontown 0

Pocono Mountain East 72, East Stroudsburg North 24

Pope John Paul II 20, Pottstown 12

Portage Area 35, Meyersdale 32

Pottsgrove 17, Upper Merion 7

Pottsville Nativity 28, Bucktail 20

Prep Charter def. Strawberry Mansion, forfeit

Quakertown 17, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 14

Red Lion 49, New Oxford 21

Richland 37, Bedford 7

Ridley 42, Penncrest 20

FAN PICK OF THE WEEK: Riverview 18, Springdale 0

Rochester 45, Northgate 24

Roxborough 12, High School of the Future 6

Saltsburg 19, West Shamokin 18

Schuylkill Haven 52, Minersville 14

Scranton Prep 50, Pittston Area 12

Selinsgrove 41, Central Mountain 13

Seneca Valley 24, Woodland Hills 7

Serra Catholic 23, South Allegheny 6

Shade 42, Ferndale 22

Shady Side Academy 46, Fort Cherry 0

Sharon 27, USO 20

Shippensburg 7, Northern York 0

Slippery Rock 28, Hickory 17

Smethport 37, Keystone 0

Solanco 48, Lampeter-Strasburg 27

Souderton 32, Council Rock North 6

South Fayette 54, Highlands 21

South Side 50, Seton-LaSalle 27

Southern Columbia 69, Shikellamy 7

Southern Huntingdon 40, Everett 2

Southern Lehigh 54, Pen Argyl 7

Southmoreland 72, Shenango 28

Spring-Ford 30, Owen J Roberts 7

State College 35, Central Dauphin 28

Steel Valley 64, Apollo-Ridge 21

Steubenville, Ohio 31, Erie 16

Susquehanna Township 42, Red Land 7

Susquehannock 43, Eastern York 42

Susquenita 35, Millersburg 6

Tamaqua 49, Lehighton 13

Thomas Jefferson 48, Laurel Highlands 0

Tower Hill, Del. 38, George School 6

Tri-Valley 33, Newport 8

Troy 31, Montgomery 14

Tussey Mountain 35, Glendale 6

Union City 43, Saegertown 14

United 47, Purchase Line 16

Upper Darby 42, Marple Newtown 0

Upper Dauphin 58, Williams Valley 26

Upper Dublin 47, Wissahickon 12

Upper St. Clair 24, Moon 16

Valley 22, Summit Academy 20

Valley View 33, Dallas 0

Vincentian Academy 35, Paden City, W.Va. 8

Wallenpaupack 47, Tunkhannock 7

Warren 52, Corry 19

Warwick 38, West Lawn Wilson 12

Washington 70, Bethlehem Center 36

Waynesboro 43, Greencastle Antrim 16

West Allegheny 24, Hampton 14

West Branch 49, Williamsburg 16

West Chester Rustin 14, Unionville 0

West Middlesex 35, Mercer 0

West Perry 26, Big Spring 7

West Scranton 21, Western Wayne 7

West York 32, Kennard-Dale 21

Westinghouse 40, Perry Traditional Academy 0

Westmont Hilltop 56, Greater Johnstown 21

Wilmington 48, Sharpsville 14

Wyomissing 71, Kutztown 0

York 49, South Western 21

York Catholic 55, Hanover 21

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)