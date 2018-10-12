Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Academy Park 35, Chester 22
Aliquippa 55, South Park 7
Athens 24, Midd-West 19
Austintown Fitch, Ohio 47, Erie McDowell 22
Avon Grove 20, Bishop Shanahan 0
Avonworth 28, East Allegheny 14
Bangor 45, Salisbury 10
Beaver Area 47, Quaker Valley 14
Beaver Falls 48, Waynesburg Central 10
GAME OF THE WEEK: Belle Vernon 28, West Mifflin 12
Bellwood-Antis 42, Mount Union 0
Berks Catholic 41, Schuylkill Valley 7
Berwick 61, Crestwood 13
STEELERS PICK OF THE WEEK: Bethel Park 28, Baldwin 7
Bethlehem Catholic 28, Easton 7
Bethlehem Freedom 32, Emmaus 31, OT
Bethlehem Liberty 32, Allentown Central Catholic 14
Blackhawk 50, Indiana 7
Blacklick Valley 21, Windber 20
Bloomsburg 35, Hughesville 20
Boiling Springs 26, Camp Hill 21
Bonner-Prendergast 21, Archbishop Carroll 20
Bradford 34, Clarion 14
Brentwood 34, Carlynton 21
Brockway 48, Punxsutawney 12
Brookville 57, Kane Area 38
California 55, Bentworth 21
Cambria Heights 28, Central Cambria 20
Canon-McMillan 34, Norwin 12
Canton 26, Wellsboro 16
Carmichaels 16, Union Area 14
Cedar Cliff 56, Mechanicsburg 7
Central Bucks East 23, Central Bucks South 18
Central Columbia 49, Warrior Run 0
Central Dauphin East 28, Carlisle 9
Central Valley 52, Hopewell 7
Central York 44, Northeastern 7
Charleroi 46, McGuffey 33
Chartiers-Houston 14, Avella 7
Chestnut Ridge 28, Bishop McCort 7
Clairton 33, West Greene 14
Claysburg-Kimmel 13, Northern Bedford 10
Clearfield 42, Bald Eagle Area 7
Coatesville 56, West Chester East 7
Cocalico 55, Garden Spot 21
Cochranton 8, Cambridge Springs 7
Columbia 26, Octorara 21
Conemaugh Township 63, North Star 8
Conestoga 21, Harriton 0
Conneaut, Ohio 49, Northwestern 0
Conrad Weiser 49, Reading 23
Conwell Egan 21, Philadelphia West Catholic 13
Cumberland Valley 24, Altoona 21
Dallastown Area 63, Spring Grove 24
Daniel Boone 38, Muhlenberg 21
Danville 47, Shamokin 14
Delaware Valley 41, Williamsport 0
Delone 57, Fairfield 3
Derry 63, Yough 20
Donegal 35, Annville-Cleona 14
Downingtown West 28, Downingtown East 7
Dubois 27, Meadville 12
ELCO 34, Pequea Valley 0
East Pennsboro 21, Steelton-Highspire 20
East Stroudsburg South 53, Allentown Dieruff 18
Edison 12, Fels 6
Elizabeth Forward 55, Mount Pleasant 13
Elizabethtown 52, Penn Manor 17
Elk County Catholic 46, Sheffield 6
Elwood City Riverside 21, Ellwood City 7
Episcopal Academy 35, Springside Chestnut Hill 26
Erie Cathedral Prep 49, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 13
Exeter 54, Twin Valley 0
Fairview 48, Titusville 21
Farrell 54, Reynolds 8
Forest Hills 36, Bishop Guilfoyle 10
Franklin Regional 42, Connellsville 9
Frazier 20, Brownsville 0
Freeport 48, Burrell 3
Garnet Valley 29, Radnor 28, OT
Gateway 49, Albert Gallatin 0
General McLane 63, Franklin 20
Gettysburg 41, York Suburban 0
Gratz 34, Bartram 28
Greater Latrobe 28, Plum 6
Greensburg Salem 35, Ringgold 0
Greenville 40, Lakeview 13
Grove City 46, Conneaut Area 14
Halifax 13, Juniata 6
Hamburg 24, Fleetwood 21
Harbor Creek 27, North East 20
Harrisburg 28, Chambersburg 13
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 38, Hershey 3
Harry S. Truman 42, Abington 27
Hatboro-Horsham 7, Cheltenham 6
Haverford 40, Strath Haven 20
Hazleton Area 38, Scranton 14
Hempfield 37, Lancaster McCaskey 6
Hollidaysburg 28, Tyrone 13
Homer-Center 41, Blairsville 6
Honesdale 49, Montrose 13
Huntingdon 60, Philipsburg-Osceola 7
Imani Christian Academy 46, Leechburg 10
Iroquois 62, Seneca 33
James Buchanan 42, Parkside, D.C. 14
Jeannette 40, Greensburg Central Catholic 14
Jersey Shore 25, Lewisburg 17
Jim Thorpe 30, Pottsville 16
Juniata Valley 21, Moshannon Valley 6
Kennett 37, West Chester Henderson 0
Kensington 47, Morrisville 12
Keystone Oaks 50, Deer Lakes 0
Knoch 24, New Castle 21
Lackawanna Trail 35, Hanover Area 6
Lake-Lehman 50, Wilkes-Barre GAR 22
Lakeland 30, Nanticoke Area 0
Lancaster Catholic 52, Northern Lebanon 7
Laurel 36, Cornell 34
Lebanon 30, Ephrata 24
Ligonier Valley 49, Northern Cambria 6
Line Mountain 22, Pine Grove 20
Littlestown 45, Biglerville 17
Loyalsock 30, Milton 7
Mahanoy Area 35, Panther Valley 0
Malvern Prep 51, Penn Charter 17
Manheim Central 48, Conestoga Valley 7
Manheim Township 16, Cedar Crest 10, OT
Maplewood 30, Eisenhower 8
Marian Catholic 39, Shenandoah Valley 7
Marion Center 29, Penns Manor 20
Mars 49, Fox Chapel 14
Massillon Washington, Ohio 101, Sun Valley 6
McKeesport 66, Kiski Area 6
Mercyhurst Prep 53, Girard 8
Mifflin County 29, Dover 25
Milton Hershey 28, Palmyra 14
Monessen 42, Mapletown 0
Moniteau 26, St. Marys 6
Montour 37, Ambridge 7
Montoursville 35, Mifflinburg 21
Mount Carmel 55, South Williamsport 13
Muncy 50, Columbia-Montour 6
Nazareth Area 28, Whitehall 7
New Brighton 26, Western Beaver 0
New Hope-Solebury 34, Springfield Montco 21
North Allegheny 49, Hempfield Area 27
North Hills 20, Armstrong 9
North Penn 20, Central Bucks West 6
North Penn-Mansfield 38, Towanda 6
North Pocono 42, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 0
North Schuylkill 51, Blue Mountain 21
Northampton 62, Allentown Allen 7
Northwest Area 35, Wyalusing 8
Northwestern Lehigh 49, Saucon Valley 28
Notre Dame-Green Pond 49, Catasauqua 0
Oil City 56, Fort Leboeuf 16
Old Forge 38, Riverside 0
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 53, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Oxford 34, Great Valley 32
Palisades 54, Northern Lehigh 14
Palumbo 28, Dobbins/Randolph 12
Parkland 24, Stroudsburg 0
Penn Cambria 25, Somerset 0
Penn Hills 52, Shaler 7
Penn Wood 48, Glen Mills 16
Penn-Trafford 42, Trinity 6
Pennridge 48, William Tennent 14
Penns Valley 42, Bishop Carroll 14
Pennsbury 22, Council Rock South 19
Perkiomen Valley 42, Boyertown 21
Peters Township 41, Chartiers Valley 24
Philadelphia Northeast 34, Philadelphia Central 0
Phoenixville 49, Upper Perkiomen 0
Pine-Richland 42, Mount Lebanon 24
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 45, Butler 10
Pittsburgh North Catholic 70, Uniontown 0
Pocono Mountain East 72, East Stroudsburg North 24
Pope John Paul II 20, Pottstown 12
Portage Area 35, Meyersdale 32
Pottsgrove 17, Upper Merion 7
Pottsville Nativity 28, Bucktail 20
Prep Charter def. Strawberry Mansion, forfeit
Quakertown 17, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 14
Red Lion 49, New Oxford 21
Richland 37, Bedford 7
Ridley 42, Penncrest 20
FAN PICK OF THE WEEK: Riverview 18, Springdale 0
Rochester 45, Northgate 24
Roxborough 12, High School of the Future 6
Saltsburg 19, West Shamokin 18
Schuylkill Haven 52, Minersville 14
Scranton Prep 50, Pittston Area 12
Selinsgrove 41, Central Mountain 13
Seneca Valley 24, Woodland Hills 7
Serra Catholic 23, South Allegheny 6
Shade 42, Ferndale 22
Shady Side Academy 46, Fort Cherry 0
Sharon 27, USO 20
Shippensburg 7, Northern York 0
Slippery Rock 28, Hickory 17
Smethport 37, Keystone 0
Solanco 48, Lampeter-Strasburg 27
Souderton 32, Council Rock North 6
South Fayette 54, Highlands 21
South Side 50, Seton-LaSalle 27
Southern Columbia 69, Shikellamy 7
Southern Huntingdon 40, Everett 2
Southern Lehigh 54, Pen Argyl 7
Southmoreland 72, Shenango 28
Spring-Ford 30, Owen J Roberts 7
State College 35, Central Dauphin 28
Steel Valley 64, Apollo-Ridge 21
Steubenville, Ohio 31, Erie 16
Susquehanna Township 42, Red Land 7
Susquehannock 43, Eastern York 42
Susquenita 35, Millersburg 6
Tamaqua 49, Lehighton 13
Thomas Jefferson 48, Laurel Highlands 0
Tower Hill, Del. 38, George School 6
Tri-Valley 33, Newport 8
Troy 31, Montgomery 14
Tussey Mountain 35, Glendale 6
Union City 43, Saegertown 14
United 47, Purchase Line 16
Upper Darby 42, Marple Newtown 0
Upper Dauphin 58, Williams Valley 26
Upper Dublin 47, Wissahickon 12
Upper St. Clair 24, Moon 16
Valley 22, Summit Academy 20
Valley View 33, Dallas 0
Vincentian Academy 35, Paden City, W.Va. 8
Wallenpaupack 47, Tunkhannock 7
Warren 52, Corry 19
Warwick 38, West Lawn Wilson 12
Washington 70, Bethlehem Center 36
Waynesboro 43, Greencastle Antrim 16
West Allegheny 24, Hampton 14
West Branch 49, Williamsburg 16
West Chester Rustin 14, Unionville 0
West Middlesex 35, Mercer 0
West Perry 26, Big Spring 7
West Scranton 21, Western Wayne 7
West York 32, Kennard-Dale 21
Westinghouse 40, Perry Traditional Academy 0
Westmont Hilltop 56, Greater Johnstown 21
Wilmington 48, Sharpsville 14
Wyomissing 71, Kutztown 0
York 49, South Western 21
York Catholic 55, Hanover 21
