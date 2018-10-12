  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fire, Lawrence County, Local TV, New Castle

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A fire at a vacant home in New Castle threatened neighboring structures on Friday afternoon.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. in a vacant house that was undergoing remodeling on Bell Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they say they spotted flames shooting out from the back of the home.

new castle fire Fire Damages Homes In New Castle

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The huge fire threatened both of the neighboring homes. No one was injured, but those houses did sustain some damage.

The back half of the vacant home collapsed, partially falling onto an adjoining structure.

Crews finally brought everything under control by 7 p.m.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s