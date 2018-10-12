Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A fire at a vacant home in New Castle threatened neighboring structures on Friday afternoon.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. in a vacant house that was undergoing remodeling on Bell Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they say they spotted flames shooting out from the back of the home.

The huge fire threatened both of the neighboring homes. No one was injured, but those houses did sustain some damage.

The back half of the vacant home collapsed, partially falling onto an adjoining structure.

Crews finally brought everything under control by 7 p.m.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.