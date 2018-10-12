Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It could be your big break.

There’s an open casting call tomorrow for a new Sony movie coming to Pittsburgh.

They’re looking for all types,18 years and older, for extras in period and present day scenes.

The casting call is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ace Hotel ballroom in East Liberty.

The filming will be from late October into December.

No experience is necessary and if you’re chosen, you will be paid.

