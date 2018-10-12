  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMShowcase Pittsburgh
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Casting Call, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It could be your big break.

There’s an open casting call tomorrow for a new Sony movie coming to Pittsburgh.

They’re looking for all types,18 years and older, for extras in period and present day scenes.

casting call Extras Needed For New Sony Movie Being Shot In Pittsburgh

Photo Credit: KDKA

The casting call is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ace Hotel ballroom in East Liberty.

The filming will be from late October into December.

No experience is necessary and if you’re chosen, you will be paid.

For all the details, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s