PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner took to Facebook this morning to issue a warning to Gov. Tom Wolf.

Wagner went live on Facebook from York, Pennsylvania and had some pretty harsh words for Gov. Wolf.

“Between now and Nov. 6, you better put a catcher’s mask on your face because I’m gonna stomp all over your face with golf spikes because I’m gonna win this for the state of Pennsylvania and we’re throwing you out of office,” Wagner said.

In the nearly three-minute video, Wagner takes issue with the number of “negative ads” Gov. Wolf is running.

In fact, Wagner shot the video while standing at the base of a billboard which reads, “Scott Wagner’s Penn Waste sued 6,979 Pennsylvanians” with a link to “learn why.”

Wagner claims, “Tom Wolf and his Democrat cronies” are responsible for the billboard.

Wolf’s campaign has issued the following statement regarding the video:

“Scott’s comments were not to be taken literally. He wanted them to be a metaphor for how he will approach the final stretch of the campaign. Tom Wolf has spent the entire race hiding behind false and negative attack ads like a coward instead of debating in front of the people of Pennsylvania and Scott will spend the last month of the race making it clear to voters why they should not give him a second term.”

The general election will be held on Nov. 6.

