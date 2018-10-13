Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – State police say a tractor-trailer driver is facing charges following a crash in Pennsylvania that killed three people, including a toddler, and injured seven others.

Police in Dauphin County say vehicles on Interstate 83 in Lower Paxton Township had slowed or stopped but the tractor-trailer failed to stop and struck other vehicles at about 8:30 Friday night. Police say a total of 11 vehicles were involved.

Twenty-four-year-old Zachary Lybrand of Middletown and an 18-month-old Middletown girl were killed along with 22-year-old Ethan VanBochoven of Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jack Edward Satterfield III of McComb, Mississippi faces charges including vehicular homicide while driving under the influence and accidents involving death or personal injury. Court documents don’t list an attorney and a listed number for him couldn’t be found Saturday.

