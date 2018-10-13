Filed Under:Local TV, Pancreatic Cancer Walk, PurpleStride Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thousands walked to end pancreatic cancer at PurpleStride Pittsburgh on Saturday on Overlook Drive in Schenley Park.

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA

The event, which took place at the Oval Sportsplex, was hosted by KDKA-TV anchor Kristine Sorenson.

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S. with a five-year survival rate of just 9 percent. In order to save lives and double survival by 2020, PanCAN urges the Pittsburgh community to join PurpleStride. Funds raised through the event support critical research, clinical initiatives and patient services.

To donate or learn more, visit purplestride.org/pittsburgh.

