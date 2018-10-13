Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh area priest was placed on administrative leave following an allegation of abuse with a minor, the Pittsburgh Diocese announced Saturday.

Bishop David Zubik suspended Father Joseph Reschick, 67, who has been serving as pastor of Saint Rosalia Parish, Greenfield.

“If a determination is made that [he] did what he is accused of, those restrictions will become permanent,” Bishop Zubick said in a statement. “If it is determined that the allegation is unfounded, all that is possible will be done to restore [his] reputation and return him to ministry.”

Father Reschick is accused of sexual abuse of a minor in the mid-1980s. This is the first allegation of child sexual abuse the diocese has received against him. Father Reschick has denied the allegation, which has been reported to law enforcement.

Priests on administrative leave may not engage in public ministry, dress as priests or otherwise present themselves as priests in good standing. If the allegation is deemed unsubstantiated following an investigation, his faculties for ministry will be restored, according to the diocese.

Bishop Zubik said that removing a priest from ministry while an investigation takes place “does not imply guilt. It is intended to safeguard the course of justice while preserving the rights of everyone involved, including both the person who made the allegation and the person against whom an allegation has been made.”

Bishop Zubik urged anyone who has been harmed by someone representing the Church to contact the Diocesan Assistance Coordinator at 1-888-808-1235 or the Pennsylvania state abuse hotline at 1-800-932-0313.