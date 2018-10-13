Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than 4,000 city residents joined the fight to end Alzheimer’s and dementia by participating in a benefit walk on the North Shore on Saturday.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s was a 2 mile walk that started at Mazeroski Way. Participants helped the association educate the public about Alzheimer’s disease, were presented with advocacy opportunities, and supported programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association.

Walk participants also honored those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony adding a new flower to represent the search for the first survivor.

In addition to the walk, participants had photo opportunities with Pittsburgh sports team mascots, as well as an opening ceremony.

The Alzheimer’s Association was hoping to bring in more than $625,000.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 16 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the U.S. In Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 400,000 people effected by the disease and 675,000 caregivers