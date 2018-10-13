  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:30 PMFriends
    View All Programs
Filed Under:East Liberty, Fatal Shooting, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pizza deliveryman was shot dead Saturday afternoon on North St. Clair Street in East Liberty.

The deliveryman, a 59-year-old male, was originally scheduled to make the delivery on Penn Avenue, but was then was called to North St. Clair Street. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri, a witness said they heard someone say, “give me all your money!” before the fatal shot was fired.

A homicide detective was on the scene, and pizza boxes and a delivery bag lie near the victim.

pizza fatality Pizza Deliveryman Shot Dead In East Liberty

Pizza boxes and a delivery bag where near victim of a fatal shooting in East Liberty on Saturday. (Photo Credit: Dennis Lane/KDKA)

The victim is an employee at the Domino’s in the 100 block of North Sheridan Avenue, about five blocks from the shooting scene.

Stay with KDKA.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s