PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pizza deliveryman was shot dead Saturday afternoon on North St. Clair Street in East Liberty.

The deliveryman, a 59-year-old male, was originally scheduled to make the delivery on Penn Avenue, but was then was called to North St. Clair Street. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri, a witness said they heard someone say, “give me all your money!” before the fatal shot was fired.

A homicide detective was on the scene, and pizza boxes and a delivery bag lie near the victim.

The victim is an employee at the Domino’s in the 100 block of North Sheridan Avenue, about five blocks from the shooting scene.

