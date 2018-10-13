  • KDKA TV

McKeesport Shooting

MCKESSPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – Two men showed up at the UPMC McKeesport Hospital early Saturday morning with gunshot wounds to the head.

At approximately 3:42 a.m., the McKeesport Police responded to the hospital. Both men were transported to local trauma hospitals with one of them in critical condition.

The driver, who was uncooperative, is a 33-year-old man who the McKeesport Police are very familiar with. The passenger was a 22-year-old man who was critically injured

Detectives determined that approximately 10 minutes before the men reported to the hospital, there were reports of shots being fired on the Rankin Bridge. An examination of that area revealed broken window glass and ballistic evidence consistent with a shooting.

The victims had arrived at the hospital in a dark blue Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck.

An investigation is underway, and anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous

