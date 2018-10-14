Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CINCINNATI (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner had a great game Sunday in a 28-21 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

But his impact was far greater prior to the opening whistle.

Conner, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2015 while he was playing at Pitt, knows a little bit about survival.

That’s why he responded to a young fan sitting in stands who held a sign that said, “I just Finished Chemo!”

Conner walked up to Levi Delimpo, 10, of Lexington, KY, shook his hand multiple times and posed for pictures with him before returning to the field for pregame warmups. Delimpo finished treatment for Ewings Sarcoma on Friday.

Conner is blossoming into a power back, rushing for 453 yard rushing (a 4.4 yards-per-carry average) and seven touchdowns this season in six games this season, but these moments are part of the reason his fanbase keeps growing.