  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    11:30 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    View All Programs
Filed Under:James Conner, Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CINCINNATI (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner had a great game Sunday in a 28-21 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

But his impact was far greater prior to the opening whistle.

Conner, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2015 while he was playing at Pitt, knows a little bit about survival.

That’s why he responded to a young fan sitting in stands who held a sign that said, “I just Finished Chemo!”

james coner James Conner Greets Young Cancer Patient Prior To Big Game Vs. Bengals

Photo Courtesy of Matt Freed/Post-Gazette

Conner walked up to Levi Delimpo, 10, of Lexington, KY, shook his hand multiple times and posed for pictures with him before returning to the field for pregame warmups. Delimpo finished treatment for Ewings Sarcoma on Friday.

Conner is blossoming into a power back, rushing for 453 yard rushing (a 4.4 yards-per-carry average) and seven touchdowns this season in six games this season, but these moments are part of the reason his fanbase keeps growing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s