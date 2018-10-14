Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins may have lost more than just the game in Montreal on Saturday night.

TSN insider Bob McKenzie tweeted Sunday that defenseman Justin Schultz could have a “significant,” injury.

No official word yet from PIT on specifics of left leg/ankle injury suffered by Justin Schultz last night but speculation is it’s a fracture. Timeline TBD but it’s obviously going to be significant. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 14, 2018

Schultz was knocked out of Saturday night’s game when he was checked into the corner by Tomas Plekanec. Schultz’s leg was caught awkwardly under him as he fell to the ice, causing what appeared to be a gruesome injury. The 28-year-old was helped off the ice by athletic trainers and did not return.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Schultz officially has a lower-body injury. He is being re-evaluated in Pittsburgh, and there is no official word yet from the Penguins as to the extent of the injury.

Schultz has four assists and is a plus-1 in four games this season. In 411 career NHL games, he 45 goals, 146 assists and is a minus-21.