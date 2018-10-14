Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — On Saturday night at around 8:35 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Main Street in Sharpsburg.

When officers arrived, two men, identified as 39-year-old Jessie Glover and his son were fighting in the street. His son went home to cool off, but Glover was “highly intoxicated and verbally aggressive” with police, according the criminal complaint.

After attempting to get officers to fight with him, K-9 Jango was brought to the scene in an attempt to deescalate the situation. Glover continued to threaten to fight officers, and even spit at officers and threatened to kill the dog, according to the complaint.

Glover reportedly pulled a knife on the officers and then ran back into his house, before pushing his wife out the door. She informed officers that two young children where in the residence.

At that time, SWAT was called, and officers set up a perimeter. Glover was heard screaming obscenities and racial slurs at officers before SWAT entered the residence and physically removed him and took him to jail.

Glover was charged with five counts of aggravated assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of reckless endangerment and single counts of police animal abuse, resisting arrest, simple assault, possession and public drunkenness.