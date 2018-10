Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Undercover detectives and police officers got into a fight early Friday morning on the Southside with members of the Pagans Motorcycle Club.

Punches were thrown and a sergeant was forced to use pepper spray at Kopy’ Bar on South 12th Street.

Police say they recovered two guns and three knives.

Frank Deluca suffered serious bruises to his face. He is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault.