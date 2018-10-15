Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s been a gray and gloomy Monday, and now some much cooler temperatures are on the way.

With temperatures dipping into the mid- to low-30s overnight, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for several parts of the area from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The counties under the advisory include Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence and Washington. Parts of West Virginia are also under the advisory.

“We’re right on schedule for that first frost of the season,” says KDKA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla. “Climatology says it should happen around the 19th or the 20th of October, and for some of us, it could happen in a patchy fashion on the 16th, which would be [Tuesday] morning.”

Forecasters say widespread frost is expected, so it’s important to cover any outdoor plants you might have left.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Verszyla says the rain showers crossing through the area will be coming to an end during the evening hours. Then, it will take a while for the clouds to clear out.

Tuesday will be cool, in the low 50s, but the sun should be out.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the weather conditions.