Filed Under:Justin Schultz, Local TV, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without the services of Justin Schultz for up to four months.

Schultz was injured during the first period of Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens. After taking a hit in the corner, Schultz fell awkwardly to the ice. His left leg got caught under him and he needed to be helped off the ice.

justin schultz 876399808 Schultz Undergoes Surgery On Broken Leg, Expected To Miss 4 Months

(Photo Credit: Matt Kincaid/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Penguins announced Schultz had undergone successful surgery to repair a fracture to the lower leg. He is expected to be out for four months.

Schultz has four assists and is a plus-1 in four games this season. In 411 career NHL games, he 45 goals, 146 assists and is a minus-21.

