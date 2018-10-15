Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Local TV, Route 28, Sharpsburg

SHARPSBURG (KDKA) – A multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle closed a portion of Route 28 for hours overnight.

According to police, the crash happened on the northbound side of the road around 8:30 p.m. near Sharpsburg.

All lanes were shut down, but reopened around 3 a.m. Monday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Firefighters, police and EMS all responded to the crash.

It’s unclear how the crash happened, how many people were involved and their conditions.

