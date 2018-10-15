Comments
SHARPSBURG (KDKA) – A multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle closed a portion of Route 28 for hours overnight.
According to police, the crash happened on the northbound side of the road around 8:30 p.m. near Sharpsburg.
All lanes were shut down, but reopened around 3 a.m. Monday.
Firefighters, police and EMS all responded to the crash.
It’s unclear how the crash happened, how many people were involved and their conditions.
