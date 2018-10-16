  • KDKA TVOn Air

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A fugitive in western Pennsylvania was no match for a 4-year-old.

Sheriff’s deputies in Westmoreland County were searching for 24-year-old Jesse Vaughn Lawson last week on an arrest warrant for burglary and receiving stolen property.

While checking at an apartment in Greensburg, Lawson’s girlfriend told them she hadn’t seen Lawson in five days.

But the woman’s 4-year-old son was more than happy to help.

The Tribune-Review reports the boy told deputies, “Come on, I’ll show you,” and led them to an electrical closet where Lawson was hiding.

Lawson faces additional charges of flight to avoid apprehension, child endangerment and a drug offense. He was being held at Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

