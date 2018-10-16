Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STATION SQUARE (KDKA) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station near Station Square.

According to police, the incident happened at the American Natural Gas Station on East Carson Street around 11 p.m. Monday.

Two suspects broke a rear window pane, entered the building and approached a female employee. A gun was held to the employee’s head as the suspects demanded money.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspects fled the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details