  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amy Wadas, East Carson Street, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STATION SQUARE (KDKA) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station near Station Square.

According to police, the incident happened at the American Natural Gas Station on East Carson Street around 11 p.m. Monday.

Two suspects broke a rear window pane, entered the building and approached a female employee. A gun was held to the employee’s head as the suspects demanded money.

gas station armed robbery Police: Gun Held To Employees Head During Gas Station Robbery

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspects fled the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s