PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Butler County native charged with murdering her co-worker in Florida has reportedly admitted to running from the FBI for more than two decades.

In September, a grand jury indicted 50-year-old Kimberly Kessler in connection with the death of 34-year-old Jolene Cummings.

Cummings has been missing since May.

Jennifer Sybert

Kimberly Kessler (Source: Nassau County Sheriff’s Department)

According to CBS affiliate WJAX in Jacksonville, new court documents show Kessler admitted to investigators that she, had been running from the FBI for 25 years and was wanted in several states.

They also reported a man questioned by the FBI said investigators told him they were looking into Kessler possibly being a serial killer.

Kessler disappeared from Butler County back in 2004.

However, police say she was living under an assumed name and using a fake Social Security Number in Florida.

