Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico stopped by PTL to cook up some delicious recipes that are perfect for fall!

Apple & Avocado Salsa Verde

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Makes: 1 ½ cups Prep Time: 15 min

Ingredients:

1 cup Granny Smith Apple, diced

1 cup Golden Delicious Apple, diced

1 each Avocado, diced

¼ cup Vidalia Onion, minced

2 tbsp Jalapeño Pepper, fresh, minced

2 tbsp Cilantro, fresh, minced

1 clove Garlic, minced

2 tbsp Lime Juice

1 tbsp Lemon Juice

¼ tsp Cumin, ground

½ tsp Kosher Salt

Directions:

1. Place all ingredients into a mixing bowl.

2. Toss with a spoon until all ingredients are combined.

3. Cover and refrigerate.

4. Serve with Market District tortilla chips, or as a light sauce for chicken or seafood.

Note: For a smoother texture or sauce, place all ingredients into a food processor and pulse until smooth.

Roasted Pumpkin Hummus

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Makes: 2 cups Prep Time: 15 min Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups Pumpkin, peeled & diced

1 Can Chickpeas, drained

2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tbsp Tahini Paste

1 tbsp Lemon Juice

2 cloves Garlic, roasted

½ tsp Cumin, ground

¼ tsp Coriander, ground (Optional)

½ tsp Kosher Salt

Garnish:

1 tbsp Pumpkin Seeds, Toasted

1/8 tsp Smoked Paprika

1 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F.

2. Toss the diced pumpkin with a little bit of olive oil and a sprinkle of salt & pepper.

3. Roast the pumpkin for 15 minutes or until tender and slightly golden brown. Allow the pumpkin to cool before proceeding

4. Combine the chickpeas, roasted garlic, tahini paste, lemon juice and seasonings into a food processor. Pulse until slightly smooth.

5. Add in the cooled pumpkin & drizzle in the olive oil, blend until smooth.

Note: Additional alive oil or water can be added if texture is too thick or course.

6. Scoop out hummus, cover and refrigerate, hummus is best when it is allowed to rest for a few hours.

7. When ready to serve garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds, a drizzle of olive oil, and a sprinkle or paprika.

8. Serve with Pita Chips, Vegetables, or Nature’s Basket Pumpkin Tortilla Chips.