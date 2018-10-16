  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for a missing Uptown woman who suffers from a medical condition.

According to police, 62-year-old Gari Pannell was last seen leaving her Uptown home around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

gari pannell Police Searching For Missing Uptown Woman Who Uses Walker

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)

Police say Pannell uses a walker and was reportedly heading to Oakland when she disappeared. She also had medical appointments in Bloomfield.

Pannell is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Pannell is urged to call the Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7142.

