PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Netflix production of “Mindhunter” is putting out another call for extras. If you’ve got a day to spare and would like to make some extra cash, they are looking for you, no experience necessary.

Ripped from the real-life files of the FBI, “Mindhunter” is the story of the first FBI agents to try to get inside the minds of serial killers. It stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv.

Filming here in Pittsburgh, our town is used as a double for places all over the country.

“For Virginia, for New York, for Kansas, Washington DC, for all different parts of the country,” says Kristina Peterson, an assistant casting director for the show.

That means they need a lot of what they like to call background actors.

“We need to make sure that we don’t have somebody who was in a scene in Virginian suddenly appear in Kansas, or a scene that’s in Kentucky or a scene that’s in New York,” said Peterson.

On any given day, she says they need “between 30 and 200” extras.

“About 1,000 people to finish the series,” said Peterson. “We have about two more months to go here in Pittsburgh.”

Peterson says the “Mindhunter” background actors’ looks are critical.

“We use those people and feature those people to say, ‘Hey, it’s 1979,’ or ‘Hey, it’s 1981,’” Peterson said.

That means any potential extras need kind of a retro look, or period correct.

“We’re looking for men who have hair over their ears, mustaches are great,” Peterson said. “We’re looking for women who have solid-colored hair that hasn’t been overly treated.”

And beyond hair, Peterson said, “A lot of our scenes, the costumes are short-sleeved, so tattoos are another thing, we can cover them to a certain extent.”

Peterson says, if you are hired, you can expect to work a 12-hour work day at a rate of “$10 an hour for eight hours, and time and a half after that.”

For more information on the casting call, visit them at: http://www.mindhuntercasting.com/.