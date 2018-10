Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – Police are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in New Castle.

According to CBS affiliate WKBN, Police were called to a home in the 800 block of West North Street Tuesday morning.

According to the New Castle News, a man, woman and child were shot to death inside the home.

The incident is being investigated as a triple homicide.

