LEBANON, Ohio (AP) – Prosecutors say an Ohio woman accused of embezzling at least $180,000 from a youth baseball league while she was its treasurer has been indicted on charges including theft.

Authorities say a Warren County grand jury on Monday indicted Renee Nichols on aggravated theft and tampering with records charges.

County prosecutors say the 46-year-old Springboro woman was treasurer of the Springboro Clearcreek Baseball Association from 2011 to 2017. Prosecutors say she began taking money from the association’s bank account in 2013 and used it for a Disney vacation, credit card bills and other personal expenses.

Court records don’t show an attorney for Nichols. No publicly listed phone number could be found for her in Springboro.

The league says it has created a committee to focus on financial oversight and accountability.

