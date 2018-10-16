WEATHER ADVISORY:National Weather Service issues Frost Advisory for parts of Western Pa. from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania House of Representatives

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal to shrink the number of lawmakers in the Pennsylvania Legislature is dead after a procedural vote in the state House.

The House vote of 114 to 76 on Monday was the last stand for supporters trying to keep alive the constitutional amendment as the current two-year session nears a close.

harrisburg Pa. House Vote Kills Proposal To Shrink Size Of Legislature

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Constitutional amendments have to be passed with the exact same language in two consecutive sessions.

The amendment that passed in the last session would have shrunk the House alone. Supporters were trying to strip out language that would have also cut the Senate.

House Republican leaders who control the chamber say supporters will have to start again next year.

The proposal would cut the 203 member House to 151 and Senate from 50 to 38 members.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s