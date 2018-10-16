Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal to shrink the number of lawmakers in the Pennsylvania Legislature is dead after a procedural vote in the state House.

The House vote of 114 to 76 on Monday was the last stand for supporters trying to keep alive the constitutional amendment as the current two-year session nears a close.

Constitutional amendments have to be passed with the exact same language in two consecutive sessions.

The amendment that passed in the last session would have shrunk the House alone. Supporters were trying to strip out language that would have also cut the Senate.

House Republican leaders who control the chamber say supporters will have to start again next year.

The proposal would cut the 203 member House to 151 and Senate from 50 to 38 members.

