BROOKVILLE, Pa. (AP) – A Roman Catholic priest accused of sexually abusing two boys and having one confess afterward is scheduled to appear in a western Pennsylvania courtroom for what is described as a plea hearing.
Court records don’t specify the type of plea involving 65-year-old the Rev. David Lee Poulson, who was arrested in May.
Poulson’s lawyer didn’t return a phone message, and the attorney general’s office declined to comment on the hearing.
Poulson is one of two priests charged as a result of a statewide grand jury investigation that concluded about 300 priests had abused at least 1,000 children over seven decades.
The other, Rev. John Thomas Sweeney, pleaded guilty to indecent assault this summer.
Prosecutors have alleged Poulson abused an altar boy in church rectories more than 20 times.
