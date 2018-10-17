Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Colder weather has officially arrived in western Pennsylvania.

According to the National Weather Service, a Freeze Warning will be in effect Thursday morning for Forest, Jefferson and Indiana counties. It is also in effect for the ridges in Fayette and Westmoreland.

The warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 30s. Because of those temperatures, residents are urged to take action to protect sensitive plants.

The Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories for tonight across the Upper Ohio Valley Region… pic.twitter.com/X1klWTsclc — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 17, 2018

Meanwhile, a Frost Advisory has been issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Greene, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

That advisory will also be in effect from 4 a.m. until 9 a.m. Thursday.