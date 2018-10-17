  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Colder weather has officially arrived in western Pennsylvania.

According to the National Weather Service, a Freeze Warning will be in effect Thursday morning for Forest, Jefferson and Indiana counties. It is also in effect for the ridges in Fayette and Westmoreland.

The warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. until 9 a.m.

freeze warning Frost Advisory And Freeze Warning Issued For Parts Of Western Pa.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 30s. Because of those temperatures, residents are urged to take action to protect sensitive plants.

Meanwhile, a Frost Advisory has been issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Greene, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

That advisory will also be in effect from 4 a.m. until 9 a.m. Thursday.

