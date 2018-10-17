Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – He’s only 21, but his videos have gotten a lot of attention on social media.

Jonathan Mollett played football across the area and now spends his time on the sidelines, capturing entertaining videos of youth football teams.

“I grew up in Homewood. I played for a lot of teams around the city. I played for Homewood, Wilkinsburg, Easton and Kingsley,” Mollett said.

Mollett said the reason for his change of interests were simple.

“Just seeing kids playing and trying to do better is good,” said Mollett.

His video of the Homewood Bulldawgs scoring a touchdown, followed by a bench press celebration, caught the attention of ESPN. The sports network shared the video on Twitter and credited Mollett’s company Dream Shots Media.

“There’s a lot of violence here so it’s finally good to see something better,” said Mollett.

He saw some of the criticism on social media. Some condoned the youth football team’s celebration and called it “showboating.”

“It’s just kids having fun. There’s not a lot of stuff to do so football is their only outlet so that’s real good,” he said.

He also said that the team received permission from the opposing team to post the video.

Mollett said his future plans are as big as the dreams of the kids he captures on video.

“I want to stay here, but I want to shoot college and NFL one day,” he said.

You can find out more about his photography company here.